Premier Jason Kenney to make announcement on federal carbon tax increase

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, Finance Minister Travis Toews and Government House Leader Jason Nixon will make an announcement on Monday that will call for an end to the federal carbon tax increase scheduled for April 1.

The news conference will be streamed live in the video player above.

The event comes after the Alberta government announced a temporary halt of the provincial gas tax in response to rising gasoline prices on Mar. 7.

Kenney previously called this move a “back-door way” to scrap the federal carbon tax in the province, which he said punishes people for consuming energy.

“Those economists, the NDP and Liberals are in favour of carbon taxes that drive up energy prices. This is a fundamental philosophical difference,” Kenney said on Mar. 10.

Story continues below advertisement

“Albertans spoke to this in the last provincial election and we are fulfilling our commitment in a way to scrap the carbon tax.”

A University of Calgary’s School of Public Policy report released that week, however, said the fuel tax holiday cannot be called a “reverse carbon tax” because it is tied to oil prices and only applies to two types of fuel: gasoline and diesel.

The report also said the tax holiday is more beneficial to higher-income families because they purchase more fuel compared to lower-income families.

“Relative to the carbon tax, which the government cites as an important motivation behind this policy, the holiday more than offsets it… The holiday, however, is not a ‘reverse carbon tax,'” the report reads.

2:37 Gas price analyst says Alberta initiative will make a ‘big difference’ Gas price analyst says Alberta initiative will make a ‘big difference’ – Mar 7, 2022