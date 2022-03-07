Alberta to stop collecting fuel tax, announces electricity rebates

Send this page to someone via email

In an effort to give Albertans some relief on their bills, the province will stop collecting the Alberta fuel tax and is introducing an electricity rebate, Premier Jason Kenney announced Monday.

Starting April 1, Albertans will be given a break of 13 cents a litre at the pump.

“We’ve heard Albertans’ concerns about the rising cost of living loud and clear,” Kenney said. “Stopping the provincial fuel tax puts money back in the pockets of Albertans when they need it most.”

The tax will be removed on a sliding scale, Kenney announced. When WTI oil is over US$90 per barrel, the tax will be removed. When the price is less than US$80 per barrel, the tax will be in “full effect.”

“That protects Alberta’s budget, it protects our fiscal health as a province because as those oil prices go up, so too do revenues to the provincial treasury,” Kenney said. “This is a fiscally responsible measure that will only provide this relief if the province is generating significantly generous revenues.”

The federal carbon tax is set to increase on April 1 from just under nine cents to just over 11 cents a litre.

“While the federal government is set to increase the carbon tax… Alberta’s government is taking the opposite approach and is stepping up to offer relief,’ Kenney said.

The province is also introducing a $150 electricity rebate to help Albertans with the high power bills they encountered this winter.

The province is working with utilities and regulators to determine exact details of the $150 rebate, including timing.

The rebate will combine with the natural gas rebate that was announced in the 2022 budget, the province said.

Kenney promised help was on the way last week during an unrelated news conference on Friday.

“Every one of us has to get sticker shock when we go to fill up our gas tank or open our utility bill and it’s making life very difficult for people,” Kenney said.

“People are really struggling just to pay the bills and we acknowledge that.”

When the 2022 Alberta budget was developed in December and January, oil prices were in the range of US$70 – US$75 per barrel. Now, the price of oil has reached US$110 per barrel.

Last week, Kenney said the province was looking a number of options, including a potential cut in the gas excise tax.

According to the 2022 budget, Alberta was set to collect about $1.284 billion in the provincial gas tax.

– With files from Caley Gibson, Global News

