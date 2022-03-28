Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Bird flu found at southern Ontario poultry farm

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 28, 2022 12:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Avian Flu detected in Nova Scotia geese' Avian Flu detected in Nova Scotia geese
RELATED: Avian Flu detected in Nova Scotia geese – Feb 1, 2022

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says bird flu has been found at a poultry farm in southern Ontario.

The agency says the farm is under a strict quarantine, and the CFIA is establishing movement controls and recommending higher biosecurity at nearby farms.

It says it confirmed the presence of the highly pathogenic H5N1 strain of avian flu that is spreading around the world among wild birds.

There have been outbreaks at commercial and non-commercial farms in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador in recent months.

Trending Stories

Read more: H5N1 avian flu confirmed in southern N.S. ‘backyard flock,’ two probes end in N.L.

Last week, the agency confirmed avian flu in a wild red-tailed hawk in the Waterloo, Ont., area.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario’s Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs says bird flu is not a threat to food safety when proper handling and cooking occur.

It also says avian influenza is not a significant public health concern for healthy people who are not in regular contact with infected birds.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Canadian Food Inspection Agency tagFarm tagCFIA tagbird flu tagAvian Flu tagH5N1 tagOntario farm tagbird flu farm tagH5N1 bird flu tagH5N1 strain of avian flu tagontario bird flu tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers