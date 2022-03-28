Police investigating after barrier collision in Vaughan leaves 1 man dead

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking to speak to witnesses after a collision in Vaughan left one man dead.

In a press release, York Regional police said that a collision occurred at the intersection of Pine Valley Drive and Highway 7 west on Saturday at around 8:30 p.m.

Officers said a 2007 green Toyota Prius was travelling eastbound on Highway 7 when the driver attempted to pass other vehicles and hit the median concrete barrier.

Police said the driver, a 21-year-old man from Vaughan, was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have dashcam footage is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

