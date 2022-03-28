COVID-19: Quebec’s hospitalizations rise again as province reports 1 new death

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported one new death attributed to COVID-19 as the province continued to see an uptick in patients being treated for disease Monday.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations came to 1,115, a rise of 27 compared with the previous day. In that time, 92 patients were admitted while 65 left.

The health department says 53 people were in intensive care units. That is a decrease of three in the last 24 hours.

The province’s daily roundup included 1,614 new novel coronavirus cases, but it only represents a partial picture of the situation since PCR screening is limited to high-risk groups.

On that note, 11,964 tests were administered at government-run sites on Saturday, the most recent day for that data is available.

Officials say the results of 1,292 additional rapid tests were also declared by Quebecers. Of those, 1,085 were positive for the virus.

The province issued 4,886 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in a 24-hour period, for more than 18.6 million shots to date.

Quebec has reported a total of 959,212 official cases to date, while the death toll reached 14,325 Monday. More than 926,000 recoveries have been recorded since the start of the health crisis.

Fourth dose for seniors, immunocompromised

The province will expand its inoculation campaign this week to offer more protection against COVID-19 to vulnerable people.

Quebecers over the age of 80 as well those who live in high-risk settings such as seniors residences and long-term care homes will be eligible for a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine starting Tuesday.

Immunocompromised people will also be able to access that booster shot as of that date.

Last week, the province’s immunization committee recommended the government start preparing another mass vaccination campaign for the general population this fall.

— with files from The Canadian Press