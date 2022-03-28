Charlotte Yates becomes University of Guelph’s 1st female president

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Guelph officially installed Dr. Charlotte Yates as its ninth president and vice-chancellor during a ceremony over the weekend.

Yates previously served as provost and vice-president before being named interim president in March 2020. The school’s board of governors made the move to remove the interim tag in August 2021, making Yates the first female president of the university.

“It is about taking our ‘genius’ and using it to make the world a better place,” she said.

“I have a deep pride and admiration for what this institution is and where it’s going. To say I feel privileged to lead and advance us into a bolder knowledge-rich future is an understatement.”

The small ceremony took place on campus and the speakers included U of G alumna Roberta Bondar, the first Canadian woman in space.

In her speech, Yates said the university will pursue “global excellence” by recruiting top students, faculty and staff “with different experiences, different backgrounds and different perspectives.”

“In this time of great uncertainty, we will come together stronger than ever before, leveraging our genius to improve life both on campus and across the globe,” she said.

She pledged to ensure fiscal stability, invest in research and scholarship, and engage with alumni, donors and other supporters.

Yates’ appointment lasts until 2026 and comes with an annual salary of $395,000 as per her employment agreement posted on the university’s website.