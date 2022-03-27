Kelowna residents honour victims of Russian invasion at candlelight vigil

Send this page to someone via email

As the war in Ukraine goes on, communities in the Okanagan continue to do what they can to show support for Ukraine.

Denys Storozhuk from ‘Kelowna Stands With Ukraine’ organized a candlelight vigil on Saturday to show solidarity for Ukraine and honour the numerous civilians who have been killed or injured.

“It’s probably a candle for every hundred victims of this war already,” said Storozhuk.

Read more: Kelowna to honour Ukrainian civilian victims of Russian invasion

Around 200 people gathered outside of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. With candles and Ukrainian flags in hand, attendees listened to stories and prayers during the event.

“I am not surprised, there are good people in Kelowna. I was a little bit worried that it is a whole month already and it (would) start to wear off. It is not the top news anymore,” said Storozhuk.

“So, seeing more people, seeing new people that did not go to our rally or meeting before is very encouraging and very good.”

2:31 Kelowna veteran off to Ukraine to assist in humanitarian efforts, says family Kelowna veteran off to Ukraine to assist in humanitarian efforts, says family

The vigil follows a number of demonstrations that have been organized by Kelowna Stands with Ukraine.

“People of Ukraine are watching what we are doing. We are sending pictures and videos, and I will ask them to record some videos for us of their reaction,” said Storozhuk.

Kelowna Stands With Ukraine plans to hold a yard sale on Saturday, April 2, and another rally on Sunday, April 3. More information regarding upcoming demonstrations can be found on the Kelowna Stands with Ukraine Facebook page.

2:25 An urgent call for help as the war in Ukraine leads to depleting resources available to the World Food Programme An urgent call for help as the war in Ukraine leads to depleting resources available to the World Food Programme