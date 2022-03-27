Experts say ecological angle needs to be considered in protecting Chignecto Isthmus

Send this page to someone via email

Some experts say while the Chignecto Isthmus study that presents three options to protect the valuable trade corridor hits its objective, it is missing an ecological angle.

The options, laid out last week from a report, include raising the existing dikes, building new dikes, or raising the existing dikes and installing steel-sheet pile walls. The price tags range from from $189 million to $300 million.

Will Balser, the coastal adaptation coordinator at the Ecology Action Centre, says while the report hit its objective, an ecological lens is lacking, with so much salt marsh in the area.

“We recognize what the ecosystem services — that a salt marsh provides us — not just in terms of erosion protection and flood management, but also in terms of carbon capture,” he said in an interview last week. “It’s really an angle that should be paid very close attention to.”

Story continues below advertisement

Nova Scotia Public Works Minister Kim Masland admits it’s “a very significant project with a significant price tag.”

After asking Ottawa to pay the full bill, the federal government suggested it would pay half the cost, leaving leaving the rest to Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

But regardless of the options, cost won’t be a barrier, Masland told reporters Thursday.

“All three options are still on the table.”

It’s estimated $35-billion dollars worth of trade passes through the isthmus annually between the CN Rail line and the Trans-Canada Highway.

2:32 How climate change is threatening the Chignecto Isthmus How climate change is threatening the Chignecto Isthmus – Sep 26, 2019

Meanwhile, CLIMAtlantic, a New Brunswick group providing data about climate change in the Atlantic region, says people need to be aware of personal risk if living around the area.

Story continues below advertisement

“Under climate change, we never have no risk,” says Sabine Dietz, the organization’s executive director. “Sea level rise isn’t just going to stop.”

Dietz says while the cost varies significantly, the three options are similar.

She’s pleased protecting the surrounding communities was in the report.

But, she says, natural buffers such as salt marshes and intertidal areas were neglected in the report.

“They are not being considered here,” she says. “But there’s one option where you’ve got more of it still in front of the dikes.”

“Managing the risks from climate change, we really need to look at three original options,” she says. “One is protection, one is adapting what you have to actually manage the risk, the third one is retreat or relocation.”

When dealing with the risks of climate change, she says all three of these categories need to be considered, but only the protection angle was focused on.

The study anticipates that once an option is chosen, it would take five years for construction to begin, and the project wouldn’t be completed until 10 years after the start date.

Story continues below advertisement

— With a file from The Canadian Press