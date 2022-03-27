Next round of Ukraine-Russia talks to take place in Turkey: Ukrainian negotiator

Send this page to someone via email

The next round of face to face talks between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Turkey on March 28-30, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said on social media on Sunday.

Ukraine described previous talks with Russia, launched after Russia unleashed an invasion last month, as “very difficult.”

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday peace negotiations with Russia were difficult, and denied reports that progress had been made in resolving four out of six key issues.

“There is no consensus with Russia on the four points,” Kuleba said in a post on Facebook.

“The negotiation process is very difficult. The Ukrainian delegation has taken a strong position and does not relinquish its demands. We insist, first of all, on a ceasefire, security guarantees and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

