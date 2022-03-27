SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Next round of Ukraine-Russia talks to take place in Turkey: Ukrainian negotiator

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 27, 2022 2:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Zelenskyy warns Russia of ‘huge’ losses in Ukraine without peace deal: ‘It’s time to talk’' Zelenskyy warns Russia of ‘huge’ losses in Ukraine without peace deal: ‘It’s time to talk’
WATCH ABOVE: Zelenskyy warns Russia of ‘huge’ losses in Ukraine without peace deal: ‘It’s time to talk’ – Mar 19, 2022

The next round of face to face talks between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Turkey on March 28-30, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said on social media on Sunday.

Ukraine described previous talks with Russia, launched after Russia unleashed an invasion last month, as “very difficult.”

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday peace negotiations with Russia were difficult, and denied reports that progress had been made in resolving four out of six key issues.

Click to play video: 'Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine go nowhere' Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine go nowhere
Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine go nowhere – Mar 16, 2022

“There is no consensus with Russia on the four points,” Kuleba said in a post on Facebook.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“The negotiation process is very difficult. The Ukrainian delegation has taken a strong position and does not relinquish its demands. We insist, first of all, on a ceasefire, security guarantees and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

— Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams

© 2022 Reuters
Russia tagUkraine tagPutin tagUkraine Russia war tagZelenskyy tagUkraine Russia talks tagukraine peace talks tagukraine russia peace talks tagukraine russia talks turkey tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers