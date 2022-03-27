COVID-19 exposure notification for Nova Scotia politicians rankles online critics

Send this page to someone via email

Politicians in Nova Scotia are facing a bit of a backlash after a warning was issued on the weekend about a potential COVID-19 exposure last week at the provincial legislature.

Social media lit up with complaints pointing to a double standard because the province no longer provides COVID-19 exposure notices when infections are detected in schools or other places frequented by the public.

The controversy started when the Speaker of the house of assembly issued a statement Saturday saying that a person infected with the virus had visited the downtown building on Thursday and Friday.

The letter advised those working at the legislature on those days to get tested for the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

The statement was sent to members of the legislature, their staff and the press gallery — but it quickly attracted attention when it was posted online.

Nova Scotia dropped virtually all of its COVID-19 health protection measures last Monday, though masks must still be worn in public schools until mid-April.

1:58 Nova Scotia MLAs return to legislature for spring session Nova Scotia MLAs return to legislature for spring session

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2022.