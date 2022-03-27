Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19 exposure notification for Nova Scotia politicians rankles online critics

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 27, 2022 2:02 pm
A limited number of visitors, as COVID-19 restrictions are eased, attend the spring session of the Nova Scotia legislature at Province House in Halifax on Thursday, March 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
A limited number of visitors, as COVID-19 restrictions are eased, attend the spring session of the Nova Scotia legislature at Province House in Halifax on Thursday, March 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. AV

Politicians in Nova Scotia are facing a bit of a backlash after a warning was issued on the weekend about a potential COVID-19 exposure last week at the provincial legislature.

Social media lit up with complaints pointing to a double standard because the province no longer provides COVID-19 exposure notices when infections are detected in schools or other places frequented by the public.

Read more: Nova Scotia reports 13 deaths, ‘continued increase’ in COVID-19 cases over past week

The controversy started when the Speaker of the house of assembly issued a statement Saturday saying that a person infected with the virus had visited the downtown building on Thursday and Friday.

Trending Stories

The letter advised those working at the legislature on those days to get tested for the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

The statement was sent to members of the legislature, their staff and the press gallery — but it quickly attracted attention when it was posted online.

Nova Scotia dropped virtually all of its COVID-19 health protection measures last Monday, though masks must still be worn in public schools until mid-April.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia MLAs return to legislature for spring session' Nova Scotia MLAs return to legislature for spring session
Nova Scotia MLAs return to legislature for spring session

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCOVID-19 Restrictions tagNS COVID-19 tagCOVID-19 Exposure tagNova Scotia Legislature tagNS COVID-19 restrictions tagNova Scotia Legislature COVID-19 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers