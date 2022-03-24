COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports 13 deaths, ‘continued increase’ in cases over past week

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting “a continued increase in lab-confirmed cases” of COVID-19, as the province settles into the removal of all mandates and restrictions.

In its weekly data report released Thursday, the province reported 3,453 positive PCR tests between March 16 and 22. During that time, there were also 13 deaths, 36 new hospital admissions and 20 discharges.

There are now 42 people hospitalized for COVID-19, with a median age of 65. Of those currently hospitalized, 21.4 per cent were partially vaccinated or unvaccinated.

“The data in this week’s report is not unexpected,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, in a news release.

“We continue to see the impact of the first and second phases of our reopening reflected in the increase in PCR positive tests. This is always our earliest indicator. We will be closely monitoring the impact on hospitalizations in the weeks ahead.”

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, the province ended its state of emergency after two years and lifted all remaining COVID-19 rules, including indoor masking. Some measures remain in high-risk settings, such as long-term care, and public schools will continue mandatory masking for a few more weeks.

1:56 Nova Scotia lifts most COVID-19 rules, including mask mandate and gathering limits Nova Scotia lifts most COVID-19 rules, including mask mandate and gathering limits

Strang said Thursday, as he has repeated often, that “the pandemic is not over” and that Nova Scotians should continue to take steps to remain safe.

“We know that the very best line of defence against Omicron and the BA.2 variant is vaccine; and in particular, for adults, a booster dose,” he said.

“The booster is much more than a bonus – it is incredibly important to maximize our protection against severe illness, which, in turn, helps protect the people around us.”

The latest data shows 87.2 per cent of Nova Scotians are fully vaccinated, five per cent are partially vaccinated, and 7.8 per cent are unvaccinated. As well, 63.4 of Nova Scotians 18 and older have received a booster dose.

Advertisement