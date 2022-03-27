Average U.S. gas price slips 6 cents over 2 weeks

Send this page to someone via email

The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline dropped 6 cents over the past two weeks to US$4.37 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the decrease comes after nine straight weeks of price hikes totaling 98 cents.

The price at the pump is US$1.42 higher than it was a year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in Los Angeles, at US$5.99 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at US$3.70 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel is US$5.16 a gallon, down 4 cents over two weeks.

