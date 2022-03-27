Menu

Economy

Average U.S. gas price slips 6 cents over 2 weeks

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted March 27, 2022 1:35 pm
Click to play video: 'High fuel prices often solve themselves: Former Bank of Canada governor' High fuel prices often solve themselves: Former Bank of Canada governor
WATCH ABOVE: High fuel prices often solve themselves: Former Bank of Canada governor – Mar 13, 2022

The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline dropped 6 cents over the past two weeks to US$4.37 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the decrease comes after nine straight weeks of price hikes totaling 98 cents.

Read more: Average U.S. gas price shot up 22% over past two weeks to $4.43

The price at the pump is US$1.42 higher than it was a year ago.

Trending Stories

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in Los Angeles, at US$5.99 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at US$3.70 per gallon.

Click to play video: 'Survey: Half of Canadians say they are going to start driving less because of high gas prices' Survey: Half of Canadians say they are going to start driving less because of high gas prices
Survey: Half of Canadians say they are going to start driving less because of high gas prices

According to the survey, the average price of diesel is US$5.16 a gallon, down 4 cents over two weeks.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
