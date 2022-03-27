London Lightning hold off Express in second half to reach 11-0

Send this page to someone via email

On a day when the colour purple dominated the landscape inside Budweiser Gardens, the black and yellow of the London Lightning continued to dominate the National Basketball League of Canada.

The Lightning strode to 11-0 with a 110-103 victory over the Windsor Express in London’s annual “Purple Game” in support of the Shine the Light campaign to combat violence against women.

Lightning players wore purple uniforms but their play looked very similar to what the team has done all year in the court.

London was able to build a 55-32 lead by halftime. Despite a surge from the Express in the second half, the Lightning held on.

With 66 points in the paint, London dominated under the basket and managed to survive a strong day from the Express outside the arc where Windsor shot a whopping 47.8%.

The Lightning shot just 25% from three-point range but made up for that with what they did from mid-range and going to the hoop.

Windsor closed within three points with just six seconds remaining in the game but two made free throws by Jaylon Tate and then a late steal and layup from Cameron Forte sealed the win.

Forte had yet another double-double as he led London with 25 points and added ten rebounds.

Amir Williams had a double-double as well with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Tate had 22 points for the Lightning.

Billy White continued his star play for the Express with 30 points and 15 boards on the day.

The Lightning will make their first trip to the United States when they head to Albany, N.Y. to square off against The Basketball League’s Albany Patroons on March 31.

London is back at Budweiser Gardens on Apr. 2 against the K-W Titans. K-W sits in second place in the four-team NBLC. They are 5.5 games behind the Lightning for first place.

