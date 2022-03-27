Doug Ford, John Tory set to break ground on 16 kilometre Ontario Line

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be joined by politicians from all levels of government Sunday to break ground on the Ontario Line.

Ford will be in Toronto with Caroline Mulroney, Ontario’s Minister of Transportation and Kinga Surma, the Ontario Minister of Infrastructure.

Omar Alghabra, the federal Minister of Transport, and Marco Mendico, the Federal Minister of Public Safety, will represent Ottawa at the announcement.

Toronto mayor John Tory will also be in attendance.

The Ontario Line is the Ford government’s signature transit project and will connect Ontario Place with the Ontario Science Centre.

The route will be almost 16 kilometres long with 15 stations. Metrolinx expects its daily ridership to reach 388,000 boardings per day, with trains as frequent as every 90 seconds during rush hour.

Story continues below advertisement

Its construction will mean significant disruption in Toronto and parts of Queen Street will be closed for more than four years.

The Ontario Line was announced in 2019 as part of a $28.5 billion public transit vision unveiled by the province.

Its route was proposed to reduce overcrowding on the Toronto Transit Commission’s Line 1.

4:30 Subway line construction spells headaches for businesses and commuters Subway line construction spells headaches for businesses and commuters – Dec 15, 2021