Canada

Doug Ford, John Tory set to break ground on 16 kilometre Ontario Line

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 27, 2022 9:58 am
Ontario Premier Doug Ford makes a transit announcement in Toronto on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. View image in full screen
Ontario Premier Doug Ford makes a transit announcement in Toronto on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be joined by politicians from all levels of government Sunday to break ground on the Ontario Line.

Ford will be in Toronto with Caroline Mulroney, Ontario’s Minister of Transportation and Kinga Surma, the Ontario Minister of Infrastructure.

Omar Alghabra, the federal Minister of Transport, and Marco Mendico, the Federal Minister of Public Safety, will represent Ottawa at the announcement.

Toronto mayor John Tory will also be in attendance.

Read more: Feds invest over $10B to help Ontario fund 4 major transit routes in Toronto

The Ontario Line is the Ford government’s signature transit project and will connect Ontario Place with the Ontario Science Centre.

The route will be almost 16 kilometres long with 15 stations. Metrolinx expects its daily ridership to reach 388,000 boardings per day, with trains as frequent as every 90 seconds during rush hour.

Its construction will mean significant disruption in Toronto and parts of Queen Street will be closed for more than four years.

Read more: Parts of Queen Street in downtown Toronto set to close for 4.5 years due to Ontario Line construction

The Ontario Line was announced in 2019 as part of a $28.5 billion public transit vision unveiled by the province.

Its route was proposed to reduce overcrowding on the Toronto Transit Commission’s Line 1.

