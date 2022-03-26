Calgary police arrest 1 person during ongoing weekend protests downtown

One person was arrested as two anti-mandate rallies were held in Calgary Saturday.
One began at Olympic Plaza, with about 200 people, who then marched down Stephen Avenue to Harley Hotchkiss Gardens.
Trevor Simpson was one of them.
“For the freedom of all Canadians,” said Simpson, explaining why he was at the rally. “My grandfather fought at Normandy. There’s a reason why we have freedoms, and we haven’t had freedoms for a long time in this country.”
The group eventually made their way back to city hall before dispersing.
Another 200 or so gathered at Prince’s Island Park for a second protest.
Calgary police said that’s where they arrested a protester for breaching the injunction that’s in place, which prohibits people from sounding horns, blocking traffic and gathering in a park which unreasonably disturbs the use of the park.
Officers also handed out several tickets for excessive honking by drivers.
For months, rallies have been held in Central Memorial Park, typically followed by a march down 17 Avenue.
On Saturday, a small group of people with Community Solidarity YYC set up lawn chairs in the park.
The group’s Hunter Yaworski was one of those enjoying the quiet.
“It’s really nice and I’m sure a lot of the people living in the building surrounding this park and on 17th Avenue appreciate it as well. A nice, quiet afternoon. There’s no honking.”
–with files from Carolyn Kury de Castillo, Global News
