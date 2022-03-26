Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary police arrest 1 person during ongoing weekend protests downtown

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted March 26, 2022 6:27 pm
Protesters at Harley Hotchkiss Gardens in Calgary March 26, 2022. View image in full screen
Protesters at Harley Hotchkiss Gardens in Calgary March 26, 2022. Courtesy: Calgary Police Service

One person was arrested as two anti-mandate rallies were held in Calgary Saturday.

One began at Olympic Plaza, with about 200 people, who then marched down Stephen Avenue to Harley Hotchkiss Gardens.

Trevor Simpson was one of them.

“For the freedom of all Canadians,” said Simpson, explaining why he was at the rally. “My grandfather fought at Normandy. There’s a reason why we have freedoms, and we haven’t had freedoms for a long time in this country.”

Read more: Calgary protests expected to continue under emergency injunction

The group eventually made their way back to city hall before dispersing.

Another 200 or so gathered at Prince’s Island Park for a second protest.

Story continues below advertisement
Protesters gathered at Prince's Island Park in Calgary March 26, 2022. View image in full screen
Protesters gathered at Prince’s Island Park in Calgary March 26, 2022. Global News

Calgary police said that’s where they arrested a protester for breaching the injunction that’s in place, which prohibits people from sounding horns, blocking traffic and gathering in a park which unreasonably disturbs the use of the park.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers also handed out several tickets for excessive honking by drivers.

Read more: Calgary protests expected to continue under emergency injunction

For months, rallies have been held in Central Memorial Park, typically followed by a march down 17 Avenue.

On Saturday, a small group of people with Community Solidarity YYC set up lawn chairs in the park.

People gathered at Central Memorial Park in Calgary March 26, 2022. View image in full screen
People gathered at Central Memorial Park in Calgary March 26, 2022. Global News

The group’s Hunter Yaworski was one of those enjoying the quiet.

“It’s really nice and I’m sure a lot of the people living in the building surrounding this park and on 17th Avenue appreciate it as well. A nice, quiet afternoon. There’s no honking.”

Story continues below advertisement

–with files from Carolyn Kury de Castillo, Global News

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
city of calgary tagCalgary Police tagCalgary tagCity Hall tagBeltline. tagOlympic Plaza tagPrince's Island Park tagCalgary protests tagCentral Memorial tagCalgary protests 17 Ave tagemergency injunction tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers