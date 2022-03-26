Calgary police arrest 1 person during ongoing weekend protests downtown

Send this page to someone via email

One person was arrested as two anti-mandate rallies were held in Calgary Saturday.

One began at Olympic Plaza, with about 200 people, who then marched down Stephen Avenue to Harley Hotchkiss Gardens.

Trevor Simpson was one of them.

“For the freedom of all Canadians,” said Simpson, explaining why he was at the rally. “My grandfather fought at Normandy. There’s a reason why we have freedoms, and we haven’t had freedoms for a long time in this country.”

The group eventually made their way back to city hall before dispersing.

Another 200 or so gathered at Prince’s Island Park for a second protest.

View image in full screen Protesters gathered at Prince’s Island Park in Calgary March 26, 2022. Global News

Calgary police said that’s where they arrested a protester for breaching the injunction that’s in place, which prohibits people from sounding horns, blocking traffic and gathering in a park which unreasonably disturbs the use of the park.

We are continuing to monitor demonstrators as they move locations and have arrested one person for breaching the injunction. #yyc pic.twitter.com/37ndSOYvzg — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) March 26, 2022

Officers also handed out several tickets for excessive honking by drivers.

For months, rallies have been held in Central Memorial Park, typically followed by a march down 17 Avenue.

On Saturday, a small group of people with Community Solidarity YYC set up lawn chairs in the park.

View image in full screen People gathered at Central Memorial Park in Calgary March 26, 2022. Global News

The group’s Hunter Yaworski was one of those enjoying the quiet.

“It’s really nice and I’m sure a lot of the people living in the building surrounding this park and on 17th Avenue appreciate it as well. A nice, quiet afternoon. There’s no honking.”

–with files from Carolyn Kury de Castillo, Global News

