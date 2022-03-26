Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker arrested, charged with DUI in Florida: Sheriff’s Office

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 26, 2022 4:26 pm
Toronto Blue Jays’ pitching coach Pete Walker, centre, talks with pitchers during a spring training workout, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Dunedin, Fla. View image in full screen
Toronto Blue Jays’ pitching coach Pete Walker, centre, talks with pitchers during a spring training workout, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Dunedin, Fla. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor

Toronto Blue Jays’ pitching coach Pete Walker was arrested and charged with driving under the influence in Florida on Friday.

A copy of the affidavit from the Pinella’s County Sheriff’s Office, obtained by Global News, shows that Walker was arrested just after 12 a.m. on Friday.

Read more: Toronto Blue Jays announce opening weekend schedule against Texas Rangers

The document alleges Walker was clocked by radar driving 82 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Trending Stories

The affidavit said officers made contact with the Walker, who allegedly “showed signs of impairment,” had a “strong odour of alcoholic beverage” coming from his breath and had “glassy eyes.”

According to the affidavit, Walker “later admitted to drinking four beers at a bar/eating facility.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Sheriff’s Office told Global News that Walker has been released.

Global News reached out to the Toronto Blue Jays for comment but did not immediately hear back.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Blue Jays tagBlue Jays tagDUI tagJays tagDriving under the influence tagPete Walker tagPinellas County Sheriff's Office tagdui charge tagjays pitching coach tagpete walker charged tagpete walker dui tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers