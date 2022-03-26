Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker arrested, charged with DUI in Florida: Sheriff’s Office

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Blue Jays’ pitching coach Pete Walker was arrested and charged with driving under the influence in Florida on Friday.

A copy of the affidavit from the Pinella’s County Sheriff’s Office, obtained by Global News, shows that Walker was arrested just after 12 a.m. on Friday.

The document alleges Walker was clocked by radar driving 82 mph in a 45 mph zone.

The affidavit said officers made contact with the Walker, who allegedly “showed signs of impairment,” had a “strong odour of alcoholic beverage” coming from his breath and had “glassy eyes.”

According to the affidavit, Walker “later admitted to drinking four beers at a bar/eating facility.”

The Sheriff’s Office told Global News that Walker has been released.

Global News reached out to the Toronto Blue Jays for comment but did not immediately hear back.