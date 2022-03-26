Syilx basketball teams victorious at Junior All Native Tournament in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Two Syilx Okanagan Nation teams wound up topping this week’s Junior All Native Tournament in Kelowna.

The tournament, which ran March 20-25, featured an estimated 870 First Nations youth on 65 teams from across the province.

In 17U girls action, Syilx capped a perfect tournament by defeating Tseshaht Pride 66-50 in the championship game.

Syilx went 6-0, with earlier victories over the Matriarchs 78-33, the Timberwolves 74-47, the Skidegate Saints 62-55, the Haisla Jr. Girls 69-21 and the Pride 71-53.

In 17U boys action, Syilx also went undefeated, defeating the Prince Rupert Strikers 69-63 in the final.

Syilx began the tournament by rolling past the Jr. Hoyas 105-52 on Monday, then posted wins over the Skidegate Saints 80-38, the Strikers 83-69 and the Snuneymuxw Native Sons 90-75.

In 13U girls, At’maakwii defeated the Cowichan Surge 45-32, while in the 13U boys final, the Gitlaxt’aamix Lightning defeated Coastal Pride 51-43 in overtime.

“This week has really been a true celebration of our children and the importance of sport to wellness,” said Junior All Native Tournament (JANT) director Tara Montgomery.

“Over the last week, we have heard from young athletes, their families, community members and coaches about how happy they were to all be brought together and with the tournament in general.

“As a grassroots initiative, the Junior All Native Tournament not only exhibits both First Nations excellence in sport and sportsmanship, but also illustrates how our communities support and encourage youth in the face of continuing obstacles. We want to thank all the volunteers and supporters that made this year’s JANT the success that it was.”

Next year, the tournament will take place in Nanaimo, B.C.

