Manitoba Moose initiate job-shadowing program for women

With gender equality month coming to an end, the Manitoba Moose took time recently to celebrate women working in sports.

Their efforts gave six women an unforgettable game day experience on Saturday, March 12.

“The first day they posted it, I jumped on the chance,” said Red River College communications student Georgia Dalke.

Dalke was one of six participants in a new program created by the Moose this season to give women a chance to shadow several different jobs on game day.

“We worked with people in the announcers’ booth, in the control room, at ice level, all those sorts of things. Social media, and seeing how things worked,” Dalke said.

It was a perfect opportunity for her, who dreams of working in the sports industry.

The day before the game consisted of headshots and several meetings, including a resume workshop and a tour of Canada Life Centre.

“We wanted to be able to highlight the roles that have women in them now and the roles that have men as well,” said True North’s community relations coordinator, Raquel Payne.

Manitoba Moose Women in Sport Job Shadow Program

“We need these women to know that these are the roles that are accessible and available to them if they want.”

Then came puck drop against the Belleville Senators.

“I got to hit the goal horn button, which was probably my favorite thing that I got to do all day,” Dalke said with a smile.

The sense of excitement further propelled Dalke to chase her dreams.

“It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do, so it kind of just confirmed for me that this is the right path.”

Manitoba Moose celebrating Gender Equality Month in March