Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Manitoba Moose initiate job-shadowing program for women

By Marek Tkach Global News
Posted March 27, 2022 7:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Manitoba Moose initiate job-shadowing program for women' Manitoba Moose initiate job-shadowing program for women
Six women got the chance to job shadow behind-the-scenes at the Manitoba Moose's March 12th game against the Belleville Senators at Canada Life Centre. Global's Marek Tkach reports.

With gender equality month coming to an end, the Manitoba Moose took time recently to celebrate women working in sports.

Their efforts gave six women an unforgettable game day experience on Saturday, March 12.

“The first day they posted it, I jumped on the chance,” said Red River College communications student Georgia Dalke.

Dalke was one of six participants in a new program created by the Moose this season to give women a chance to shadow several different jobs on game day.

Read more: Jets, Moose among organizations to keep proof of vaccine in effect

“We worked with people in the announcers’ booth, in the control room, at ice level, all those sorts of things. Social media, and seeing how things worked,” Dalke said.

Story continues below advertisement

It was a perfect opportunity for her, who dreams of working in the sports industry.

The day before the game consisted of headshots and several meetings, including a resume workshop and a tour of Canada Life Centre.

“We wanted to be able to highlight the roles that have women in them now and the roles that have men as well,” said True North’s community relations coordinator, Raquel Payne.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Manitoba Moose Women in Sport Job Shadow Program' Manitoba Moose Women in Sport Job Shadow Program
Manitoba Moose Women in Sport Job Shadow Program – Mar 18, 2022

“We need these women to know that these are the roles that are accessible and available to them if they want.”

Then came puck drop against the Belleville Senators.

“I got to hit the goal horn button, which was probably my favorite thing that I got to do all day,” Dalke said with a smile.

Story continues below advertisement

The sense of excitement further propelled Dalke to chase her dreams.

“It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do, so it kind of just confirmed for me that this is the right path.”

Click to play video: 'Manitoba Moose celebrating Gender Equality Month in March' Manitoba Moose celebrating Gender Equality Month in March
Manitoba Moose celebrating Gender Equality Month in March – Feb 23, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hockey tagManitoba Moose tagWomen tagAHL tagGender Equality tagMoose tagMarch tagTracking the Moose tagmanitoba moose job search program tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers