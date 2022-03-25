11 new cell towers planned for stretch of Highway 3 in B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

The province says improved cellular coverage will be coming to a stretch of Highway 3 in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

On Friday, the Ministry of Citizens’ Services said 11 new cell towers will be placed between Hope and Keremeos, an estimated distance of 92 kilometres.

The province says cellular coverage along that section of Highway 3 is intermittent, with coverage gaps between Hope and Manning Park and between Princeton and Keremeos presenting the greatest challenge.

The new towers should mean improved and consistent cellular coverage along the route, said the ministry, while also improving motorists’ safety.

“We are working hard to expand connectivity where it’s most needed in the province,” Lisa Beare, Minister of Citizens’ Services, said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Cellular coverage along key transport routes like Highway 3 is important for both commercial and recreational travellers, as it will enable people to stay connected and to access road safety updates and important emergency services while on the road.”

The province says the project will cost $9.7 million, with B.C. providing $3.1 million and Rogers Communications Canada providing the remainder.

1:43 Airline CEOs issue U.S. government stark warning of turning on 5G cell towers near major airports Airline CEOs issue U.S. government stark warning of turning on 5G cell towers near major airports – Jan 18, 2022

The project is expected to be finished by the fall of 2024.

“Improved connectivity along essential transport routes like Highway 3 will help keep people and businesses safe when they travel,” said Roly Russell, the NDP MLA for Boundary-Similkameen.

“Emergencies like the recent flooding and landslides have highlighted the importance of access to reliable cellular coverage for the safety of people travelling our province.”

Story continues below advertisement

0:41 Privacy commissioner ‘highly doubts’ Canadians knew about government using their cellphone data Privacy commissioner ‘highly doubts’ Canadians knew about government using their cellphone data – Feb 7, 2022