City of Kelowna says full street sweeping to begin on Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

With the arrival of spring, street cleaning in Kelowna is about to begin.

The city says while sidewalk and bike-lane sweeping is already underway in high-traffic areas, its full street-sweeping program will start on Sunday.

“Residents may have already noticed our crews sweeping up what’s left of winter along bike lanes and sidewalks,” said Andrew Schwerdtfeger, the city’s roadways supervisor.

“Street sweeping is completed in phases. with crews beginning to clean and clear the main roads in the weeks ahead.”

The city says residents can assist street sweepers by moving vehicles off roads, as well as other impeding items, such as basketball hoops.

Story continues below advertisement

3:26 Open House: Spring cleaning tips Open House: Spring cleaning tips

“Sweeping sand from sidewalks and boulevards into the gutters is also helpful for a clean sweep,” said the city.

Signs will be placed at least 24 hours before an area is scheduled to be swept.

The city says street sweepers will be operating daily, and will cover 1,690 lane kilometres of roadways, 390 km of bike lanes and 440 km of sidewalks.

1:14 Volunteer divers clean up Okanagan Lake Volunteer divers clean up Okanagan Lake