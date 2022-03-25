Knox Mountain Drive in Kelowna to reopen under new, 2-year plan

Send this page to someone via email

One of the Central Okanagan’s better-known roads, which closes annually for winter, will reopen next week.

The City of Kelowna says Knox Mountain Drive, with its panoramic views of the city and Okanagan Lake, will open to vehicles to the first lookout starting Monday, March 28.

“Knox Mountain is a pinnacle in our city that draws a wide range of visitors including bikers, hikers, and those who wish to simply take in the views,” said David Gatzke, the city’s parks and beaches supervisor.

Last year, the city conducted a study on Knox Mountain Drive usage and accessibility, with city council endorsing a two-year trial that restricts vehicle access to just the first lookout.

Access will be allowed daily, from noon to 8 p.m., with vehicles not allowed to access the top of Knox Mountain.

“Since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, visitor numbers to Knox Mountain Park have doubled during peak times,” said the city, “and the strategy considers both accessibility and safety of those using the park and roadway.”

“The new access strategy allows for a shared approach between vehicles and non-vehicular modes to allow many ways to access the mountain,” said Melanie Steppuhn, a parks and landscape planner. “With this approach and continual park improvements, it should be a great season.”

The city also issued a reminder that smoking is banned in all city and regional parks and beaches, and that pets are to be kept on a leash, except in off-leash dog parks.

For more about the Knox Mountain management plan, visit the city’s website.

