Hastings, Lennox and Addington Counties get LTC bed funding boost

Send this page to someone via email

The counties of Hastings, and Lennox and Addington have received a boost to long-term care homes thanks to provincial funding.

The Ontario government will build 69 new beds in the counties as well as make upgrades to 219 beds.

The funding comes from the province’s $6.4 billion plan to create more than 30,000 new beds by 2028.

Read more: Ontario Provincial Police make arrest in downtown Napanee assault

“Our government has a plan to fix long-term care and a key part of that plan is building modern, safe, and comfortable homes for our seniors,” said Paul Calandra, Minister of Long-Term Care. “When these three homes in Hastings and Lennox and Addington Counties are completed, 288 residents will have a new place to call home, near their family and friends.”

Story continues below advertisement

Three long-term care homes will benefit: Stirling Manor Nursing Home in Stirling, Friendly Manor Nursing Home in Napanee, and Caressant Care Marmora Redevelopment.

“This is a proud moment for every family in Hastings and Lennox and Addington Counties,” said Hastings—Lennox and Addington MPP Daryl Kramp. “This mix of seven new and redeveloped homes will mean generations of families can stay close together, with 800 spaces for residents to call home.

“This is an increase for our two counties of 515 new beds. Not to mention the construction and long-term jobs created. Thank you, Minister,” Kramp added.

2:20 Remembering Kingston, Ont. businessman and philanthropist Michael Davies Remembering Kingston, Ont. businessman and philanthropist Michael Davies