3 killed in east Hamilton weekend crash from the GTA, say police

Hamilton police say three pedestrians killed in a horrific crash in the city’s east end on Saturday were from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

Investigators have positively identified the deceased but are withholding names as per a request from the families involved.

The dead are a 48-year-old from Richmond Hill, a 51-year-old from Markham and 56-year-old from Toronto.

The driver, also killed in the crash, is a 27-year-old from Hamilton.

Detectives say the incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. on March 19 at the corner of Main and King when a stolen 2004 Toyota Prius lost control, smashed into a pole and burst into flames next to the Pizza Pizza.

A spokesperson for Pizza Pizza confirmed to Global News on Monday that two of the people who were killed were contracted to perform maintenance on equipment inside the restaurant.

Police say the vehicle had been stolen from the area of Barton and Kenilworth.

A family friend, who has organized a GoFundMe campaign for one of the victims, told Global News that the man was married with two sons.

So far, Hamilton has eight traffic fatalities as of the beginning of 2022.

Hamilton police chief Frank Bergen urged residents to be more vigilant with their vehicles since cars are currently top of the list of items at risk of being stolen with current supply shortages.

“It was a stolen auto driving at a high rate of speed and look at the … tragedy that has affected four families,” Bergen told 900 CHML’s Bill Kelly Show.

Hamilton Police are asking any witnesses, or anyone who might have footage of the crash, to call them at 905-546-4753, 905-546-4755, or anonymously submit a tip through Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

