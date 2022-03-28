Menu

Weather

Okanagan weather: Mixed conditions expected to finish March

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted March 28, 2022 3:19 pm
A ridge of high pressure brings back some sunshine on Tuesday. View image in full screen
A ridge of high pressure brings back some sunshine on Tuesday. SkyTracker Weather

The end of March is expected to offer a variety of weather, ranging from near-freezing temperatures to almost warm days.

The chance of showers returns to start the final week of March as temperatures take aim for the low teens Monday afternoon.

Sunshine finally returns on Tuesday as the mercury kicks off the day around the freezing mark before surging into the mid-teens.

The risk of rain returns to the Okanagan on Wednesday. View image in full screen
The risk of rain returns to the Okanagan on Wednesday. SkyTracker Weather

Cloudy skies with a side of sprinkles slide back in mid-week Wednesday as daytime highs get dunked back into low double digits.

High temperatures fall further on Thursday under mostly cloudy skies, which is around where they will settle to finish the week and start April on Friday.

The first weekend of April brings back some sunny breaks at times with afternoon high temperatures back in the mid-teens.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

