Councillors Fyfe-Millar and Lewis look to keep expanded patio capacity in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Two city councillors in London, Ont., are hoping to give local businesses a chance to keep expanded patio capacities past 2022.

Restaurants, bars and other eateries that were permitted to expand their patio capacity amid the COVID-19 pandemic are allowed to keep doing so through the rest of this year.

Looking ahead, Ward 2 Coun. Shawn Lewis and Ward 13 Coun. John Fyfe-Millar have their eyes on 2023 and are asking their colleagues to endorse a move that could lead to maintaining expanded patios in London.

Under usual regulations, patios in London are restricted to no more than 50 per cent of the associated business’ capacity or no more than 50 people, whichever is greater.

Story continues below advertisement

There are a number of other regulations in play as well, such as limits imposed by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, but Lewis and Fyfe-Millar are focused on London’s patio-specific zoning by-law.

“We want to see that lifted to give the restaurants the flexibility to have larger patio spaces,” Fyfe-Millar told Global News.

1:55 Vancouver city council votes to make patio program permanent Vancouver city council votes to make patio program permanent – Sep 22, 2021

“For the restaurants who are trying to put in permanent infrastructure for these patios, which is costly to do, they’re looking at it and saying, ‘I don’t want to do this if you’re going to tell me in 2023, you’re going to take this away.'”

The two councillors have written their request in a letter that will be debated at council’s civic works committee next week. The group contains six members of council and is chaired by Ward 9 Coun. Anna Hopkins.

Story continues below advertisement

Fyfe-Millar says the COVID-19 pandemic provided Londoners an opportunity to see the benefits of expanded patios, as well as deal with some of the potential challenges that may arise.

As for any new challenges that could arise from keeping expanded patios past 2022, Fyfe-Millar believes the city has mechanisms in place to deal with them.

“My concern is moving back to what we had previously,” Fyfe-Millar added. “I don’t see that as a benefit to the restaurant owners and I definitely don’t see it as a benefit to the community.”

The civic works committee will have a chance to discuss the proposal when it meets on Monday.

13:15 City of Vancouver streamlines patio application process City of Vancouver streamlines patio application process – Mar 11, 2022