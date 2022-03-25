Elderly man found dead after crash into Okanagan Lake

Send this page to someone via email

An elderly man died Thursday after his car crashed into Okanagan Lake.

Emergency crews found the white Subaru Forester in the lake near the Antler Beach area alongside Highway 97 at 10:15 p.m. Thursday. Inside, a lone elderly male occupant was still inside the vehicle, deceased, RCMP said in a press release.

“(The) vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 97, hit a concrete divider on the right front bumper then steered into the water,” RCMP said.

“Two witnesses first at scene broke the driver’s side window attempting to extract the male from the vehicle but were unsuccessful.”

The fatal crash is still under investigation by the BC Coroners Service and the West Kelowna RCMP.

No names will be released pending next of Kin notification.

The RCMP is asking that anyone witnessed this incident who have not yet spoken with investigators or has dashcams and was traveling on the highway in the area during this event to please contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880