Ontario COVID numbers: 667 people in hospital, 161 in intensive care

Ontario is reporting 667 people in hospital with COVID on Friday, with 161 in intensive care.

This is up by six for hospitalizations but a decrease of four in ICUs since the previous day. Last Friday, there were 615 hospitalizations with 193 in ICU.

Of the 667 people in hospital with COVID-19, 46 per cent of them were admitted because of the virus, while 54 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the 161 people in ICUs with the virus, 76 per cent were admitted because of COVID, while 24 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Ontario COVID cases, deaths, vaccinations, recoveries, testing

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 2,761 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to testing restrictions. The provincial case total now stands at 1,148,336.

The death toll in the province has risen to 12,388 as 22 more virus-related deaths were added. Friday’s report said 15 of the deaths occurred within the last month and 7 deaths occurred more than a month ago.

There are a total of 1,118,196 recoveries, which is around 97 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 1,818 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 90.9 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 92.8 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 55.3 per cent — more than 7.1 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 55.5 per cent with 32.4 per cent who are fully vaccinated.

The province administered 9,928 doses in the last day.

The government said 17,654 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 5,974 tests currently under investigation.

The test positivity rate stands at 12.6 per cent.

