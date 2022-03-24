PHR executive director responds after safe consumption services denied by provincial funding

Send this page to someone via email

The Government of Saskatchewan’s budget day announced there will be nothing provided for a safe consumption site.

“It’s really hard to see our province ignoring people that use substances,” said Kayla DeMong, Prairie Harm Reduction executive director.

Prairie Harm Reduction’s executive director was hoping for more from Saskatchewan’s budget.

The mental health and addictions fund was increased by $9.5 million, with a focus on prevention and with no money provided for safe consumption sites.

“On a $6.8-billion budget, given the level of crisis and the record overdoses we’re seeing, I’m very concerned we’re going to be wrestling this and we’re going to lose more people,” said Charlie Clark, Mayor of Saskatoon.

Prairie Harm Reduction has asked the provincial government for funding, specifically for safe consumption sites, but has now been denied three years in a row.

“I think the impact and the reality of the impact is that people are dying and they will continue to do so,” DeMong said.

Saskatoon’s mayor says he’s seeing the effects of the mental health and addictions crisis first hand.

“It’s just such a complex but important issue that’s affecting so many people, it’s affecting safety in our neighbourhoods and our business districts. We’ve had record numbers of people lost to overdose, mental health has been a huge impact during the pandemic, right across all segments of society,” Clark said.

Prairie Harm Reduction said its 2021 year-end statistics show harm reduction programs are effective, with just over 3,500 consumptions taking place on-site with only four overdoses and no fatalities.

The non-profit organization is now starting to work on ideas for fundraisers.

“We will continue to push those things through and do whatever we can to keep these doors open, but without that support, that is going to be definitely a struggle,” DeMong said.

