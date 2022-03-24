One person dead following fire at Toronto park: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person is dead following a fire at a Toronto park, police say.

According to the service, police received the call shortly after 3:05 p.m. for reports that a person was on fire.

Toronto Fire confirmed with Global News that they were called to a site on Lawrence Avenue East near the Don Valley Parkway.

Both police and fire officials told Global News that the person was pronounced deceased.

The person’s age or gender was not released at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

It is unclear how the fire started.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

1:34 Woman in custody after fire truck stolen from Toronto Fire Hall Woman in custody after fire truck stolen from Toronto Fire Hall – Feb 10, 2022