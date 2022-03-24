Menu

Fire

One person dead following fire at Toronto park: police

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted March 24, 2022 5:45 pm
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

One person is dead following a fire at a Toronto park, police say.

According to the service, police received the call shortly after 3:05 p.m. for reports that a person was on fire.

Read more: 1 man hospitalized in ‘serious’ condition after Toronto fire: officials

Toronto Fire confirmed with Global News that they were called to a site on Lawrence Avenue East near the Don Valley Parkway.

Both police and fire officials told Global News that the person was pronounced deceased.

The person’s age or gender was not released at the time.

Read more: Around 50 firefighters respond to blaze at home in Toronto’s east end

It is unclear how the fire started.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

