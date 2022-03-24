RNH returns, Kulak and Brassard to debut for Edmonton Oilers against Sharks

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins returns to the Edmonton Oilers lineup Thursday night at Rogers Place against the San Jose Sharks.

Nugent-Hopkins was injured Feb. 26 and has missed the last 12 games.

“It was kind of a normal hit. I just kind of went in awkwardly and got gripped by the boards a little bit,” said Nugent-Hopkins of the upper body injury he suffered against the Florida Panthers.

Nugent-Hopkins will centre a line with Jesse Puljujarvi and newcomer Derick Brassard, who will make his Oilers debut after being acquired in a trade with Philadelphia on Monday.

“For the last stretch this season here, the last 20, 30 games, we were just kind of playing. Now, a game like tonight, the two points are really important. Coming back to playoff hockey, that’s what you’re asking for as a player. I’m really excited to be here,” said Brassard.

The Oilers other trade deadline acquisition was Brett Kulak, who came over from the Montreal Canadiens. The Stony Plain native will make his Oilers debut on a pairing with Tyson Barrie.

“My dad will come with three friends. My mom is returning from Arizona with my gramma and auntie. I think they’re coming back on Sunday. She’s eager to get to some games next week when we have a few at home,” said Kulak.

The Oilers expected lineup is:

Kane – McDavid – Yamamoto

McLeod – Draisaitl – Hyman

Brassard – Nugent-Hopkins – Puljujarvi

Foegele – Shore – Kassian

Nurse – Ceci

Keith – Bouchard

Kulak – Barrie

Smith

The Oilers and Sharks are on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m.

