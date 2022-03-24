COVID-19: Six deaths in B.C., cases in hospital resume downward trend

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia reported six additional COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday, as the number of cases resumed their downward trend.

Health officials reported 255 positive cases in hospital, an overnight drop of three, including 52 cases in critical or intensive care.

On Wednesday, the number of cases in hospital had climbed by four, the first uptick in more than six weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

Thursday’s update also confirmed 271 new cases, however due to limitations on testing those daily counts no longer reflect the virus’ true spread.

Four active outbreaks remain in health-care setting, three in long-term care homes and one at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

As of Thursday, 87.9 per cent of B.C.’s population ( per cent of those eligible) have received one dose of vaccine, 84.3 per cent of B.C.’s population ( per cent of those eligible) had received two doses, and 49.5 per cent of B.C.’s population ( per cent of those eligible) had received three doses.

People with two or more doses accounted for 83.9 per cent of cases over the past week and 74.1 per cent of hospitalizations over the past two weeks.

However, monthly B.C. CDC data continues to show unvaccinated people at a significantly higher risk of severe outcomes.

Story continues below advertisement

From Feb. 19 to March 18, per 100,000 population, among unvaccinated people there were 90.5 cases in hospital, 16 unvaccinated cases in ICU and 9.1 deaths, compared to 29.9 cases in hospital, 6.2 cases in ICU and four deaths among people with two or more doses.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 354,874 total cases, while 2,918 people have died.

2:22 Three key risks B.C. still faces in fight against COVID-19 Three key risks B.C. still faces in fight against COVID-19