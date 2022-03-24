Menu

Politics

UCP backbenchers break ranks, call on Jason Kenney to resign

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 24, 2022 2:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Several UCP MLAs, party members angry at Kenney leadership vote changes' Several UCP MLAs, party members angry at Kenney leadership vote changes
Several UCP MLAs and constituency association presidents held a news conference on the steps of the Alberta legislature Thursday, opposing the move to mail-in ballots for Premier Kenney's leadership review. As Tom Vernon explains, they say the party executive isn't listening to grassroots members.

Two of Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s backbenchers have broken ranks, calling the United Conservative Party’s revamped leadership review a sham and saying it’s time for Premier Jason Kenney to resign.

Peter Guthrie and Jason Stephan say the party’s late changes were designed to ensure Kenney wins a vote he was destined to lose.

Guthrie, the member for Airdrie-Cochrane, says the decision “reeks of desperation” and that it’s time to call an immediate leadership race and find someone else to take the helm.

Stephan, the member for Red Deer-South, says the change shows Kenney leads through fear, division, and demonization and that the premier has lost the trust and respect of Albertans.

About 15,000 members were expected to meet up in Red Deer on April 9 to cast a thumbs-up or thumbs-down on Kenney’s leadership, with less than majority support for Kenney leading to a leadership race.

But the party cancelled the meeting this week and replaced it with a mail-in ballot, which critics say makes it easier for Kenney to win and increases the opportunity for vote rigging.

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
