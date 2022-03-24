Hamilton councillors anxious for affordable housing details in relation to city’s LRT project

Send this page to someone via email

Some members of city council are growing restless for a detailed affordable housing plan along Hamilton’s future light rail transit (LRT) route.

Metrolinx is expected to have levelled about three dozen properties along the 14-kilometre corridor by the end of this month, as it works towards construction of the $3.4-billion project.

Stoney Creek Coun. Brad Clark is among those who worry about a disconnect between the “on time, on budget” priority of the provincial agency and the city’s housing needs.

“There were nebulous promises and commitments made by the feds and by the province,” says Clark, “but I don’t see, and this is my frustration, I don’t see where that train on affordable housing is going or who is managing it.”

Ward 3 Coun. Nrinder Nann agrees that a very important community conversation remains “unclarified,” as it relates to questions about “projected increases in intensification and density, and therefore what population service needs the municipality may need to deliver.” Beyond housing, he points to things such as parkland and recreational spaces along the Main-King corridor.

Hamilton’s General Manager of Planning Jason Thorne says provincial officials are looking at forming a working group to look at how the affordable housing component of the project can be delivered.

“We continue to raise it with Metrolinx as an important part of the discussion,” stresses Thorne.

Hamilton City Council voted last June to negotiate a draft memorandum of understanding with Metrolinx and the provincial government after the provincial and federal governments committed to the $3.4-billion cost of building the LRT line.

The city will keep fare revenue once the LRT is operational, but will be responsible for daily operating and maintenance costs.

The 14-kilometre line will run from McMaster University to Eastgate Square.

