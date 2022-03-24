SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

COVID-19: Peterborough-Kawartha MP Michelle Ferreri calls for end of all federal vaccine mandates

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 24, 2022 2:02 pm
Passengers check in at Toronto's Pearson Airport on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Federal Conservatives on March 24 are tabling a motion asking for all federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates be lifted. View image in full screen
Passengers check in at Toronto's Pearson Airport on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Federal Conservatives on March 24 are tabling a motion asking for all federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates be lifted. CHY file

Peterborough-Kawartha Conservative MP Michelle Ferreri says she endorses a motion for the federal government to end all federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Read more: Feds say it’s ‘irresponsible’ to set date for ending COVID-19 vaccine mandates

On Thursday morning, Ferreri announced her position on a joint opposition motion to be presented by Leeds—Grenville—Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes Conservative MP Michael Barrett on Thursday to end all federal vaccine mandates. Ferrerri, shadow minister for tourism, has been advocating for changes including lifting restrictions for travel to and from Canada.

“For months, I’ve heard from travel and tourism workers who are experiencing the damage being done to their industries,” said Ferreri. “Tourism is the backbone of many local economies across our country — including my riding of Peterborough—Kawartha.

“But as we head into warmer weather, seasonal businesses that rely on local and international tourism are going to suffer further. Many of these businesses have shared heartbreaking stories with me about their struggles. Many have invested their life savings, remortgaged their homes, or can no longer afford their homes.

Story continues below advertisement

“These businesses cannot endure another season of closure. The world needs to know that Canada is safely open for business.

“The Canadian tourism and travel sector cannot recover without the support of the government.”

Trending Stories

Ferreri says the “LiberalNDP government” — referencing this week’s governance agreement between the parties — has a responsibility to restore travel confidence and to fully open the Canadian border and to have all mandates “removed immediately.”

Read more: Canada’s travel rules just changed. What’s new, and what’s the same?

“The tourism industry was the first hit, the hardest hit and will be the last to recover if we do not plan and act now and remove the unscientific mandates…. Now is the time for the NDP-Liberal government to give hope and relief to the tourism sector and end the restrictions that continue to hold their businesses back. It’s time to end the federal mandates.”

Story continues below advertisement

The federal government announced earlier this month that beginning April 1, international travellers arriving to Canada won’t need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Click to play video: 'Preparing for the upcoming tourism season in Peterborough & the Kawarthas' Preparing for the upcoming tourism season in Peterborough & the Kawarthas
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagTravel tagTourism tagConservative tagfederal politics tagPeterborough-Kawartha tagMandate tagMichelle Ferreri tagcovid-19 mandate tagCOVID-19 federal mandates tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers