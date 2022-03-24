COVID-19: Peterborough-Kawartha MP Michelle Ferreri calls for end of all federal vaccine mandates

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough-Kawartha Conservative MP Michelle Ferreri says she endorses a motion for the federal government to end all federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

On Thursday morning, Ferreri announced her position on a joint opposition motion to be presented by Leeds—Grenville—Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes Conservative MP Michael Barrett on Thursday to end all federal vaccine mandates. Ferrerri, shadow minister for tourism, has been advocating for changes including lifting restrictions for travel to and from Canada.

“For months, I’ve heard from travel and tourism workers who are experiencing the damage being done to their industries,” said Ferreri. “Tourism is the backbone of many local economies across our country — including my riding of Peterborough—Kawartha.

“But as we head into warmer weather, seasonal businesses that rely on local and international tourism are going to suffer further. Many of these businesses have shared heartbreaking stories with me about their struggles. Many have invested their life savings, remortgaged their homes, or can no longer afford their homes.

“These businesses cannot endure another season of closure. The world needs to know that Canada is safely open for business.

“The Canadian tourism and travel sector cannot recover without the support of the government.”

Ferreri says the “Liberal–NDP government” — referencing this week’s governance agreement between the parties — has a responsibility to restore travel confidence and to fully open the Canadian border and to have all mandates “removed immediately.”

“The tourism industry was the first hit, the hardest hit and will be the last to recover if we do not plan and act now and remove the unscientific mandates…. Now is the time for the NDP-Liberal government to give hope and relief to the tourism sector and end the restrictions that continue to hold their businesses back. It’s time to end the federal mandates.”

The federal government announced earlier this month that beginning April 1, international travellers arriving to Canada won’t need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test.