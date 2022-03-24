Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Advertisement

March 26 – Leading Edge Physiotherapy

By The Staff 630CHED
Posted March 24, 2022 11:33 am
March 26 – Leading Edge Physiotherapy - image View image in full screen

Do you get bouts of dizziness when you’re bending down, looking up, rolling over or getting in and out of bed? Does the world seem to keep moving, even though you aren’t? You might have benign paroxysmal positional vertigo, BPPV.
Join Grant Fedoruk from Leading Edge Physiotherapy, as well as Tayler Grey on Talk To The Experts where they’ll discuss this type of vertigo and how their specially trained staff use state-of-the-art treatment techniques to get rid of it.
Life shouldn’t be dizzy. Talk To The Experts, this Saturday at 11:00am with Leading Edge Physio on 630 CHED.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
630 CHED Talk to the Experts tagLeading Edge Physiotherapy tagDizziness tag630 CHED Leading Edge tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers