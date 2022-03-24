OPP investigate death of 36-year-old man on Simcoe, Ont. trail

Police in Simcoe are investigating the circumstances around the death of a man on the Norfolk Sunrise Trail.
Norfolk County OPP say the 36-year-old was found early Tuesday not long after a response to a medical complaint just after 5:30 a.m. at a Hendry Street address.
Investigators have yet to determine the cause of death, according to a release from the Norfolk crime unit.
A post-mortem examination is expected late this week.
