Crime

OPP investigate death of 36-year-old man on Simcoe, Ont. trail

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 24, 2022 9:05 am
opp patch View image in full screen
OPP are investigating the death of a man on a Norfolk County trail March 23, 2022. The Canadian Press file

Police in Simcoe are investigating the circumstances around the death of a man on the Norfolk Sunrise Trail.

Norfolk County OPP say the 36-year-old was found early Tuesday not long after a response to a medical complaint just after 5:30 a.m. at a Hendry Street address.

Read more: Deaths for drivers speeding in Ontario hit 10-year high

Investigators have yet to determine the cause of death, according to a release from the Norfolk crime unit.

A post-mortem examination is expected late this week.

Click to play video: '$5 billion electric vehicle battery plant to be built in Canada’s motor city' $5 billion electric vehicle battery plant to be built in Canada’s motor city
