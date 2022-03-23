Menu

Sports

Lily Goss: Deep down I knew my heart belonged to Queen’s

By Doug Jeffries Global News
Posted March 23, 2022 4:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Kingston’s Lily Goss has signed to play for the Queen’s soccer Gaels.' Kingston’s Lily Goss has signed to play for the Queen’s soccer Gaels.
Queen's soccer coach Dave McDowell says Lily Goss is one of the best local players he has ever seen. The Regiopolis student is staying in Kingston to play for the OUA Gaels.

The Queen’s University soccer Gaels won the recruiting battle for Kingston’s Lily Goss.

The talented 17-year-old midfielder narrowed her list of schools to Ottawa University and Queen’s and in the end, she chose her hometown squad.

“Deep down I think I always knew my heart was with Queen’s,” said Goss.

The Regiopolis-Notre Dame athlete excelled in soccer and volleyball but soccer is her choice of sport.

“She is one of the best local players I have ever seen,” said Gaels head coach Dave McDowell.

High praise from a coach who is entering his 35th season with the tricolour.

“She controls the midfield and passes the ball with precision-like accuracy,” added McDowell.

“Lily is a real team player and I’m thrilled she decided to join our program.”

Goss lives only a block from George Richardson Stadium — another plus for Queen’s.

Trending Stories

“I grew up watching the Gaels,” said Goss.

“I get excited when they win and sad when they lose. I can’t wait to help this team succeed in the Ontario University Association.”

Goss loves soccer so much she travels four days a week to Ottawa to train and play with the South Ottawa United Under-18 squad.

“The speed of the OUA is so much faster than high school or junior soccer so I know I have to work even harder this summer to be in tip-top shape. I plan to hit the gym to get a little bigger, stronger and faster.”

As for playing at home, Goss doesn’t believe there will be any added pressure.

“No, as a matter of fact, I think it will help me,” Goss said.

“My family, neighbours and friends will be able to see me play. Like I said before, I’m a stone’s throw away from this beautiful stadium. I can’t wait for training camp to open this August. I’m super excited.”

