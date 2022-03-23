Lily Goss: Deep down I knew my heart belonged to Queen’s

Send this page to someone via email

The Queen’s University soccer Gaels won the recruiting battle for Kingston’s Lily Goss.

The talented 17-year-old midfielder narrowed her list of schools to Ottawa University and Queen’s and in the end, she chose her hometown squad.

“Deep down I think I always knew my heart was with Queen’s,” said Goss.

The Regiopolis-Notre Dame athlete excelled in soccer and volleyball but soccer is her choice of sport.

“She is one of the best local players I have ever seen,” said Gaels head coach Dave McDowell.

High praise from a coach who is entering his 35th season with the tricolour.

“She controls the midfield and passes the ball with precision-like accuracy,” added McDowell.

“Lily is a real team player and I’m thrilled she decided to join our program.”

Goss lives only a block from George Richardson Stadium — another plus for Queen’s.

“I grew up watching the Gaels,” said Goss.

“I get excited when they win and sad when they lose. I can’t wait to help this team succeed in the Ontario University Association.”

Goss loves soccer so much she travels four days a week to Ottawa to train and play with the South Ottawa United Under-18 squad.

“The speed of the OUA is so much faster than high school or junior soccer so I know I have to work even harder this summer to be in tip-top shape. I plan to hit the gym to get a little bigger, stronger and faster.”

As for playing at home, Goss doesn’t believe there will be any added pressure.

“No, as a matter of fact, I think it will help me,” Goss said.

“My family, neighbours and friends will be able to see me play. Like I said before, I’m a stone’s throw away from this beautiful stadium. I can’t wait for training camp to open this August. I’m super excited.”