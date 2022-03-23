Palmerston resident, 32, charged by Perth OPP in sexual assault investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A 32-year-old Palmerston, Ont., resident has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in North Perth, provincial police say.

Police say their investigation began on March 8 when they were contacted by the adult victim, who told investigators they had been sexually assaulted at a home in Listowel by someone they had met online four days earlier.

A suspect was taken into custody in Gravenhurst on March 21, and a charge of sexual assault causing bodily harm was laid against a 32-year-old from Palmerston.

No other information has been released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

“Victims of sexual assault/domestic violence are not alone. If you, or someone you know, is in need of support, there are local resources available to help,” police said.

“One organization you can contact is Victim Services Bruce Grey Perth at 1-866-376-9852. If you are in an immediate crisis, dial 9-1-1.”