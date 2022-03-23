Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Palmerston resident, 32, charged by Perth OPP in sexual assault investigation

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted March 23, 2022 2:42 pm
File photo. Ontario Provincial Police. View image in full screen
File photo. Ontario Provincial Police. The Canadian Press

A 32-year-old Palmerston, Ont., resident has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in North Perth, provincial police say.

Police say their investigation began on March 8 when they were contacted by the adult victim, who told investigators they had been sexually assaulted at a home in Listowel by someone they had met online four days earlier.

A suspect was taken into custody in Gravenhurst on March 21, and a charge of sexual assault causing bodily harm was laid against a 32-year-old from Palmerston.

Trending Stories

No other information has been released by police.

Read more: 19-year-old London, Ont. man accused of possessing child sexual abuse material: police

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement

“Victims of sexual assault/domestic violence are not alone. If you, or someone you know, is in need of support, there are local resources available to help,” police said.

“One organization you can contact is Victim Services Bruce Grey Perth at 1-866-376-9852. If you are in an immediate crisis, dial 9-1-1.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual Assault tagOPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagCharges tagPerth County tagOntario crime tagGravenhurst tagontario police tagPerth tagperth opp tagListowel tagnorth perth tagsexual assault causing bodily harm tagPalmerston tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers