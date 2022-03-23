Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

100 new complex-care housing spaces coming to Greater Victoria

By Amir Khan Global News
Posted March 23, 2022 1:33 pm
Tents belonging to homeless campers in Beacon Hill park View image in full screen
Tents belonging to homeless campers are pitched on the grass in Beacon Hill Park in Victoria, British Columbia on Vancouver Island on March 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Don Denton

The B.C. government announced 100 new complex-care housing spaces for Greater Victoria on Tuesday, expected to be up and running by 2023.

The funding is part of the $164 million set aside to help approximately 500 vulnerable people with complex-care issues over the next three years under the BC NDP’s budget, tabled in February.

“Complex-care housing is a groundbreaking approach for people with overlapping mental-health and substance-use challenges, traumatic and acquired brain injury,” said Sheila Malcolmson, minister of mental health and addictions. “Often left homeless or risking eviction, people who access complex-care housing will get supports where they live from social workers, nurses, peer workers and other health professionals.”

Read more: B.C. outlines funds for youth aging out of care as part of homelessness strategy

Supports to be offered include overdose prevention services, skills training, primary care and psychiatric services, among others.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Complex-care housing will make a real difference in the lives of our communities’ most vulnerable people by offering enhanced supports and services so urgently needed to increase their health and well-being,” said Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps.

The province launched complex-care housing in January with facilities in Vancouver, Surrey and Abbotsford.

Prior to those projects launching, the B.C. Urban Mayors’ Caucus released a video reiterating its call for the province to better address complex-care housing, saying the current housing model does not offer enough intensive health care and mental health support for people on the streets.

Read more: Kelowna mayor reiterates call for complex-care housing across B.C.

Click to play video: 'B.C. mayors, business leaders call for urgent complex care housing' B.C. mayors, business leaders call for urgent complex care housing
B.C. mayors, business leaders call for urgent complex care housing – Jan 11, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Mental Health tagHomelessness tagBC government tagBC Housing tagSubstance Abuse tagmental health support tagIsland Health tagcomplex care housing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers