100 new complex-care housing spaces coming to Greater Victoria

The B.C. government announced 100 new complex-care housing spaces for Greater Victoria on Tuesday, expected to be up and running by 2023.

The funding is part of the $164 million set aside to help approximately 500 vulnerable people with complex-care issues over the next three years under the BC NDP’s budget, tabled in February.

“Complex-care housing is a groundbreaking approach for people with overlapping mental-health and substance-use challenges, traumatic and acquired brain injury,” said Sheila Malcolmson, minister of mental health and addictions. “Often left homeless or risking eviction, people who access complex-care housing will get supports where they live from social workers, nurses, peer workers and other health professionals.”

Supports to be offered include overdose prevention services, skills training, primary care and psychiatric services, among others.

“Complex-care housing will make a real difference in the lives of our communities’ most vulnerable people by offering enhanced supports and services so urgently needed to increase their health and well-being,” said Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps.

The province launched complex-care housing in January with facilities in Vancouver, Surrey and Abbotsford.

Prior to those projects launching, the B.C. Urban Mayors’ Caucus released a video reiterating its call for the province to better address complex-care housing, saying the current housing model does not offer enough intensive health care and mental health support for people on the streets.

