New survey finds most British Columbians want to keep working from home

As more and more people in B.C. are being asked to return to the workplace now that COVID-19 pandemic orders have changed, many are saying they don’t want to return.

A new study from the Angus Reid Institute finds workers across Canada are reluctant to return to office environments.

More than half polled (56 per cent) said they would look for a new job if they were asked to return, including almost one-quarter (23 per cent) who say they would quit on the spot.

Last summer, Angus Reid found 39 per cent said they would “roll with it” and return to work full-time without complaints. Now, 29 per cent said the same.

Those polled said they feel their work productivity over is “good” or “great” working from home but said the distance has had an effect on their connections with colleagues.

However, it does appear that those working from home say one of the most significant reasons they are reluctant to return is an improvement of their work and life balance offered by working remotely.

They cited not only the balance but the relationship with their spouse and their life overall have improved over the course of the pandemic.

COVID had a big effect on whether people stayed at their job or kept their job.

More than one-third of Canadians (35 per cent) say they left or quit their job during the pandemic. That includes 14 per cent who quit, 12 per cent who lost their job and nine per cent who retired or took time out from the workforce.

Thirty per cent of those who lost their job or lost hours during the pandemic say their mental health is “a lot” worse than two years ago.

That is double the number of those who stayed at the same job with no change or a promotion.

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from March 1 to 4, 2022 among a representative randomized sample of 2,550 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 2 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals are due to rounding.