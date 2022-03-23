Munch on this! Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand gets his own cereal

Looking to start your morning off with a hockey star, and a touch of cinnamon?
Boston Bruins all-star winger Brad Marchand, who is from Hammonds Plains, N.S., has partnered with PLB Sports & Entertainment to launch his very own limited edition cereal.
Read more: Family of Hammonds Plains native Brad Marchand gearing up for Game 7 of Stanley Cup final
Marchand tweeted out a few marketing photos Wednesday afternoon, calling it a “dream come true” to be featured on a box.
The breakfast staple, dubbed March Munch Cinnamon Crunch, sells for $29.99 US for a two-pack on the company’s website. It will also be available at three American grocery stores: Shaw’s, Star Markets and Market Basket.
According to PLB Sports & Entertainment, a portion of the proceeds from every box sold will support Christopher’s Haven, an organization that supports families of children being treated for cancer.
There was quite a bit of chirping on social media in response to Marchand’s announcement, including a few that referenced Marchand’s past penchant for … licking.
Marchand is the latest Nova Scotian NHLer to grace the front of a cereal box.
Last February, the Colorado Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon has his own cereal — named MacKinnon Krunch. In MacKinnon’s case, the cereal tasted more like “frosted corn flakes.”
Comments