Sports

Munch on this! Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand gets his own cereal

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted March 23, 2022 1:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Last minute goal gives Canada 2016 World Cup of Hockey title' Last minute goal gives Canada 2016 World Cup of Hockey title
Brad Marchand scored in the last minute of the 3rd period to give Canada a 2-1 win over Team Europe and claim the 2016 World Cup of Hockey championship – Sep 30, 2016

Looking to start your morning off with a hockey star, and a touch of cinnamon?

Boston Bruins all-star winger Brad Marchand, who is from Hammonds Plains, N.S., has partnered with PLB Sports & Entertainment to launch his very own limited edition cereal.

Read more: Family of Hammonds Plains native Brad Marchand gearing up for Game 7 of Stanley Cup final

Marchand tweeted out a few marketing photos Wednesday afternoon, calling it a “dream come true” to be featured on a box.

The breakfast staple, dubbed March Munch Cinnamon Crunch, sells for $29.99 US for a two-pack on the company’s website. It will also be available at three American grocery stores: Shaw’s, Star Markets and Market Basket.

According to PLB Sports & Entertainment, a portion of the proceeds from every box sold will support Christopher’s Haven, an organization that supports families of children being treated for cancer.

There was quite a bit of chirping on social media in response to Marchand’s announcement, including a few that referenced Marchand’s past penchant for … licking.

Marchand is the latest Nova Scotian NHLer to grace the front of a cereal box.

Last February, the Colorado Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon has his own cereal — named MacKinnon Krunch. In MacKinnon’s case, the cereal tasted more like “frosted corn flakes.”

Click to play video: 'New book focuses on Crosby, MacKinnon, and Marchand' New book focuses on Crosby, MacKinnon, and Marchand
New book focuses on Crosby, MacKinnon, and Marchand – Oct 11, 2019
