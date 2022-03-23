Nova Scotia releases largest ever capital budget at over $1.5 billion

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s Progressive Conservative government is proposing the province’s largest ever capital budget, with over $1.5 billion in spending for hospitals, schools and roads in the 2022-23 fiscal year.

Released today by Finance Minister Allan MacMaster, the building plan tops the $1-billion mark for the third consecutive year.

The plan, which is subject to the legislature’s adoption of the yet-to-be-tabled 2022-23 provincial budget, is highlighted by $464.6 million for ongoing hospital redevelopment projects in Halifax and Sydney.

There is an additional $122.6 million for the construction and repair of hospitals and other medical facilities in Pugwash, Bridgewater and Yarmouth.

The budget includes $175.3 million to build and renovate 15 schools and $80.9 million to continue work at Nova Scotia Community College’s Marconi campus in Sydney and to begin building new residences at two of the college’s campuses in Dartmouth and one in Pictou.

There is also $507.8 million for highway construction and improvements that was previously announced in January as part of the government’s five-year highway plan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2022.