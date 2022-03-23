COVID-19: HKPR reports 85 active cases; outbreak at Central East Correctional Centre down to 4 cases

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 40 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past 48 hours, according to an update released Wednesday afternoon.

The health unit will no longer provide updates on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Current data as of 12:20 p.m. Wednesday:

Deaths: 104 since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since March 11. There have been 28 deaths reported in 2022. Four cases previously reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes were removed from the health unit’s database on March 11 to align with changes in provincial reporting.

Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, the health unit has reported 74 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes (17 in 2022), 29 in Northumberland County (11 in 2022) and one in Haliburton County (none in 2022).

New lab-confirmed cases: 40 since Monday’s update — 13 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 24 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County.

Active lab-confirmed cases: 85 — unchanged since Monday. Among the 85 active cases are 32 in the Kawarthas, 50 in Northumberland County (led by 12 in Cobourg) and three in Haliburton County (led by two in Dysart et al). The health unit notes that due to changes in provincial testing guidelines, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Hospitalized cases: There have been 83 hospitalized cases in 2022 — 41 in Kawartha Lakes, 37 in Northumberland County (led by eight in Brighton) and five in Haliburton County (led by four in Dysart et al). Since the pandemic was declared there have been 192 cumulative hospitalized cases including 99 in the Kawarthas, 84 in Northumberland County and nine in Haliburton County.

Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported five patients as of noon Wednesday (one more since Monday) with three identifying COVID-19 as the primary cause of admission (two more since Monday). The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, intensive care unit admission and hospital discharges.

Cumulative cases: 7,420, which includes 3,645 in 2022. Kawartha Lakes has led 2022 totals with 1,858 cases. In Northumberland County, Trent Hills leads municipalities with 377 cases, just ahead of Cobourg with 368.

Rapid-antigen tests: The Ontario government says free rapid antigen tests will be made available at select grocery stores and pharmacies. For other community eligibility, visit the government’s website.

Vaccination: The health unit’s latest vaccination rate data was released Monday. Details can be found in this Global News Peterborough article. Appointments can be booked via the provincial booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900 (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007). A list of dates and times is available on the health unit’s website.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports outbreaks at “high-risk settings.” No new outbreaks were reported since Monday. Active outbreaks:

Case Manor Care Community in Bobcaygeon in the City of Kawartha Lakes: Declared March 12. On Tuesday, March 22, Sierra Living reported five cases — four residents and one team member on the home’s third floor — up from two residents and one team member reported on March 15.

in Bobcaygeon in the City of Kawartha Lakes: Declared March 12. On Tuesday, March 22, Sierra Living reported five cases — four residents and one team member on the home’s third floor — up from two residents and one team member reported on March 15. Central East Correctional Centre: Declared Jan. 17. Outbreaks were declared on “multiple units.” The province on March 21 reported four active cases among inmates — down from 27 reported on March 17. At its peak, there were 269 cases reported on Jan. 31.

