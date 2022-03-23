Hillsong Church founder Brian Houston resigns after scandals, internal probe

Send this page to someone via email

The founder of Australia’s largest Evangelical organization, Hillsong Church, has resigned from his position as Global Senior Pastor after he allegedly behaved inappropriately toward two women on separate occasions.

In a statement from Hillsong, released Wednesday, the church announced their internal board has accepted founder Brian Houston’s resignation.

The news comes after Hillsong released an earlier statement last week claiming the church has “been dealing with two complaints made against Pastor Brian over the last 10 years.”

Hillsong also wrote that Houston had breached worshippers’ trust.

The church explained in vague detail that Houston, 68, had sent “inappropriate text messages” to a staff member a decade ago. Hillsong claims at the time of the incident, Houston was “under the influence of sleeping tablets, upon which he had developed a dependence.”

Story continues below advertisement

Hillsong wrote Houston “immediately apologized” to the staff member and received “professional help to eliminate his dependency on this medication, and this was achieved successfully.”

The second incident, which involved a complaint from 2019, allegedly occurred when the married pastor knocked on the door of a hotel room “that was not his.” He is accused of entering the room and spending time with a “female occupant.”

Hillsong wrote this incident occurred after Houston became “disoriented” because he consumed “anti-anxiety medication beyond the prescribed dose, mixed with alcohol.”

The church was unable to substantiate all parts of the complaint, but found “the conduct was of serious concern” and that Houston had breached the Hillsong Pastor’s Code of Conduct.

Story continues below advertisement

No further details about the event, and whether sexual activity took place, has been revealed.

“We acknowledge that change is needed,” wrote Hillsong Church. “We have committed to an independent review of our governance structure and processes, understanding that this is a time of humble reflection.”

News of Houston’s resignation comes as Hillsong is still reeling from other misconduct claims.

Last year, Houston was charged with covering up child sex abuse committed by his father, also a former Hillsong pastor. Houston stepped away from his role as Global Senior Pastor in January to fight the criminal charges.

In 2020, popular Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz was also fired for being “unfaithful” in his marriage.

Houston founded Hillsong Church with his wife Bobbie in Sydney, Australia in the 1980s. According to ABC, the church has more than 150,000 members in 28 countries.

Hillsong has also had several high profile members over the years, including current Australian prime minister Scott Morrison and Canadian singer Justin Bieber.