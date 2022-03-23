Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Justin Bieber drops $20M defamation lawsuit against sexual assault accusers

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted March 23, 2022 10:45 am
Justin Bieber at the 23rd Annual A Home For The Holidays At The Grove View image in full screen
Justin Bieber at the 23rd Annual A Home For The Holidays At The Grove. Getty Images

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber asked a judge to dismiss his $20-million defamation lawsuit against two Twitter users who accused him of sexual assault.

The suit, which was filed in 2020, was voluntarily dismissed in Los Angeles court on Friday. A lawyer representing Bieber, 28, told Billboard the singer had “decided to move on.”

Court documents did not reveal whether Bieber and the defendants reached a settlement.

The $20-million lawsuit was filed after two Twitter users, a woman known only as “Danielle” (@danielleglvn) and Khadidja Djibrine (@ItsnotKadi), alleged Bieber assaulted them on separate occasions in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

Read more: Hailey Bieber released from hospital after blood clot found in brain

Bieber sued the two women just days after they posted their claims to Twitter, calling the accusations made at the time “factually impossible.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Just last month, representatives for Bieber and Djibrine said mediation had been unsuccessful and a court date was tentatively set for May.

Trending Stories

According to NBC, the initial defamation complaint said the Twitter users “fraudulently schemed to seek attention and fame by maliciously posting despicable, blatantly false, fabricated, defamatory accusations that Justin Bieber engaged in sexual assault.”

Click to play video: 'Justin Bieber sues social media users over sexual assault allegations' Justin Bieber sues social media users over sexual assault allegations
Justin Bieber sues social media users over sexual assault allegations – Jun 26, 2020

In a since-deleted tweet from June 20, 2020, Danielle — whose account no longer exists — claimed she had met Bieber after one of his surprise performances at a SXSW show in Austin, Texas, on the evening of March 9, 2014. She alleged that he invited her and her friends to a Four Seasons hotel and he assaulted her there. She said she was 21 at the time and that Bieber was 20.

Bieber disputed these claims on Twitter when the allegations were made, and again later through his lawyer, arguing he did not have a room at the Four Seasons hotel.

Story continues below advertisement

He also claimed there was ample evidence to prove he spent the night with then-girlfriend Selena Gomez when Danielle alleged the assault took place.

In support of Danielle’s allegation, Djibrine took to Twitter on June 21, 2020, claiming she was “a victim of sexual assault by Justin Bieber too.” She accused Bieber of sexually assaulting her at the Langham Hotel in New York City in the early morning hours of May 5, 2015. These tweets have since been deleted.

Bieber said the assault accusations by Djibrine were impossible, as he alleges he was at a Met Gala celebrity after-party that night. The complaint also utilizes a photograph of the singer at a hot dog stand after he left the party as evidence.

Story continues below advertisement

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

Are you or someone you know experiencing abuse? Visit the Department of Justice’s Victim Services Directory for a list of support services in your area.

Women, trans and non-binary people can find an additional list of resources here.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Justin Bieber tagjustin bieber lawsuit tagJustin Bieber sexual assault tagJustin Bieber assault tagBieber assault tagBieber lawsuit tagBieber sexual assault tagJustin Bieber 20M lawsuit tagJustin Bieber defamation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers