Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

SickKids to receive 3 more pediatric cancer patients, their families from Ukraine

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 22, 2022 5:56 pm
Click to play video: 'SickKids expecting arrival of pediatric cancer patients from Ukraine' SickKids expecting arrival of pediatric cancer patients from Ukraine
Toronto’s SickKids is anticipating the arrival of two pediatric cancer patients from Ukraine this week. Shallima Maharaj reports – Mar 15, 2022

Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children says it is expecting the arrival of three more pediatric cancer patients from Ukraine.

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, the hospital said the patients and their families will arrive from Ukraine within 24 to 36 hours, which will bump the total number of patients it has received from the country to five.

Read more: 2 Ukrainian children arrive in Toronto for cancer treatment at SickKids

SickKids said the first two pediatric cancer patients and their families, who arrived in Toronto on March 16, are “settling in and pleased to be in Canada.”

The hospital said its clinical teams have completed their initial assessments of those patients and are putting care plans into place for them.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

SickKids president and CEO Ronald Cohn has said the hospital has the capacity to take in between 10 and 15 children and their families, and that the situation is “highly fluid.”

More than 3.5 million people have fled Ukraine so far during the Russian invasion.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Toronto tagUkraine tagCancer tagSickKids tagHospital for Sick Children tagUkraine conflict tagsickkids toronto tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers