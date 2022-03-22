Digital system may reduce trips to Service Ontario for new car owners

Send this page to someone via email

The province is updating how vehicles are registered in Ontario, by moving the process online.

During the spring, a new Digital Dealership Registration system will be tested at select dealerships in Ontario, the provincial government said. It will allow dealerships to register new vehicles online.

The province said in a press release that the system will make it “easier, faster and more convenient” to buy a car in Ontario.

The government said the new process will eliminate “duplicative paperwork and time-consuming trips to Service Ontario centres.”

Service Ontario offers a range of registrations and renewals. It handles health card, driving license and license plate renewals and registrations.

The new digital system will allow car dealerships to register vehicles online and issue permits and license plates directly to new owners, the province said.

“Implementing the new Digital Dealership Registration process is yet another way our government is cutting red tape for businesses and improving the speed and ease with which Ontarians access government services,” Ontario’s Minister of Government and Consumer Services Ross Romano, said in a statement.

When it is fully implemented, the new process will allow more than 7,000 car dealerships to access the online program, the province said. It will digitize 4.8 million dealership registration per year.

Services that will move online include pre-owned vehicle registrations and vehicle permit replacement. Both services must currently take place in person.

Nina Tangri, Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction, said the changes would mean people could “enjoy their new vehicle sooner.”

