Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate after racist graffiti found at Georgina, Ont. park

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 22, 2022 2:24 pm
A York Regional Police cruiser at the service's Richmond Hill station. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police cruiser at the service's Richmond Hill station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Police are investigating after racist graffiti was located at a park in Georgina, Ont.

In a press release, York Regional Police said just after 8 a.m. on March 22, officers were called to Constable Garrett Styles Park in the area of Laurendale and Terrell avenues.

Read more: Police investigate after antisemitic, racist graffiti found at Newmarket schools

Officers said areas of the park and equipment had been vandalized with anti-Black and offensive graffiti.

Trending Stories

Police are now seeking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have security footage of the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagYork Regional Police tagGraffiti tagYRP tagracist graffiti taganti-black graffiti tagConstable Garrett Styles Park taggeorgina park graffiti taggraffiti georgina taglauderdale avenue tagTerrell avenue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers