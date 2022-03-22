Police investigate after racist graffiti found at Georgina, Ont. park

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after racist graffiti was located at a park in Georgina, Ont.

In a press release, York Regional Police said just after 8 a.m. on March 22, officers were called to Constable Garrett Styles Park in the area of Laurendale and Terrell avenues.

Officers said areas of the park and equipment had been vandalized with anti-Black and offensive graffiti.

Police are now seeking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have security footage of the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.