Canada

Parts of Quebec dialing up new area codes for first time in 10 years

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted March 22, 2022 1:47 pm
Montreal's 514 area code was introduced in 1947 and 438 was rolled out nearly 60 years later in 2012. View image in full screen
Montreal's 514 area code was introduced in 1947 and 438 was rolled out nearly 60 years later in 2012. Annabelle Olivier/Global News

Three new area codes are being introduced in Quebec this fall, with two in the Montreal area and one in Quebec City.

In Montreal, the new area code will be 263 in the 514 and 438 zones, while 354 will be introduced in the outskirts of the city with existing area codes 450 and 579.

For central and western Quebec 468 will be the new area code to dial-up in the areas currently using 819 and 873.

The new area codes are being rolled out following a decision by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) and will allow for the growing demand for phone numbers in the province, according to the Alliance des Télécommunicateurs.

“The introduction of a new area code makes it possible to provide millions of additional telephone numbers without affecting existing numbers,” said spokesperson Lucie Papineau-Pugliese.

The Montreal 514 area code was introduced in 1947, with the second 438 code coming almost 60 years later in 2006. The last time any of the regions received a new code was 10 years ago in the 819 zone.

The alliance said in a news release that the demand for new telecommunication services, especially wireless ones, has accelerated the demand for new phone numbers in the province.

The new area codes come into effect on Oct. 22, 2022. Anyone requiring new phone services could then be given one of the new numbers.

