American ‘People’s Convoy’ slowed by lone leisurely cyclist

Video footage of a lone cyclist stalling the American “People’s Convoy” of truckers is making the rounds online.

On Saturday, a single bicyclist slowed the pace of the anti-vaccine convoy, which has been rallying at the Hagerstown Speedway in Maryland since March 4, about an hour and a half north of Washington, D.C.

Today The People’s Convoy was defeated by one person riding a bike in downtown DC. pic.twitter.com/gZTYZs1xfl — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) March 19, 2022

The clip started to pick up traction after being shared by The Daily Beast’s Zachary Petrizzo. Video shows the single rider on his bicycle — equipped with a green front basket — pedalling slowly in front of a line of honking trucks. There was limited ability to pass, as can be seen in the short video.

The so-called “People’s Convoy,” which originated in California and has drawn participants from around the country, is calling for an end to all COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions.

It was inspired by demonstrations last month that paralyzed Ottawa, Canada’s capital city.

Lately, the American group has been circling the Beltway, the highway that surrounds the D.C. area.

A live streamer filming the incident confronted the leisurely cyclist, pulling up in his car alongside to ask what he was doing.

“I’m sorry, I can’t hear you, it’s too loud.”pic.twitter.com/0GC5kc7XOn — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) March 20, 2022

“What’s that? I didn’t hear you, what did you say?” the cyclist asked the streamer, referring to the almost constant horns sounding from the trucks behind him. When the streamer in his car asked him if he was aware of the trucks behind him, the cyclist responded simply, “I’m sorry. I can’t hear you — it’s too loud.”

The cyclist then dismissed the streamer to continue slowly biking up the road.

The incident with the cyclist comes just one day after a few “People’s Convoy” members boxed in a Tesla on the road for allegedly brake-checking a driver.

This morning the trucker convoy entrapped a tesla driver, supposedly to make a citizen's arrest. pic.twitter.com/Jdl2GXYn72 — 🥀_Imposter_🕸️ (@Imposter_Edits) March 19, 2022

Video of the incident shows convoy members and four trucks surrounding the boxed-in Tesla in the hopes authorities would arrest the driver. No arrests were made.

On March 8, several convoy leaders also met with Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill, including Sen. Ted Cruz, Sen. Ron Johnson, Rep. Matt Gaetz and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Washington Post reported. It is unclear what, if anything, will come of these meetings.